Diggs is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
The Bills seemingly are choosing not to play the majority of their starters to open the preseason. Expect Khalil Shakir, Isaiah Hodgins and Jake Kumerow to see extensive work among the Bills' pass catchers.
