Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Shavers (knee) is being evaluated in the wake of Sunday's 27-24 wild-card game win over the Jaguars, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Shavers briefly left the field Sunday to have a knee injury checked out by trainers, but he managed to retake the field, finishing the game with one catch for 14 yards (two targets). Meanwhile, McDermott has confirmed that Gabe Davis (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the wild-card round win. If Shavers is able to get fully healthy in time to face Denver in the AFC divisional round on Saturday, he will stand to handle an increased orle on offense due to Davis' absence.