Shavers caught two of three targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

The 26-year-old played the second-most snaps (42) of any Buffalo wideout during Sunday's loss, trailing just Khalil Shakir (56 snaps). Shavers also finished with the second-most receiving yards on the team, eclipsing 30 yards for the first time since the Week 11 win over the Buccaneers. Expect the San Diego State product to remain one of the Bills' top receiving options in the Week 18 matchup against the Jets.