Brad Wing: Cut by Giants
The Giants cut Wing on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Wing was the Giants' punter in every game for the previous three seasons. However, they have opted to go another route going forward. Austin Rehkow will likely get the first opportunity to earn the role, but the team figures to bring in some competition as well. Wing will now look for a new location to land.
More News
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.