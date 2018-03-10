The Giants cut Wing on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Wing was the Giants' punter in every game for the previous three seasons. However, they have opted to go another route going forward. Austin Rehkow will likely get the first opportunity to earn the role, but the team figures to bring in some competition as well. Wing will now look for a new location to land.

