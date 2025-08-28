Cook signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday.

Cook joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent in April after throwing for 2,535 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in addition to rushing 87 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at Missouri. The 23-year-old quarterback completed 25 of 38 passes for 235 yards (6.2 YPA), a touchdown and an interception during the preseason. The Jets are sticking with just two quarterbacks -- Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor (knee) -- to begin the year.