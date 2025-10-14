Smith reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Smith was elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's 13-11 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, failing to record any stats while playing 12 snaps with the special-teams unit. With fellow wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) expected to miss a couple weeks, it's possible that Smith could be elevated again for New York's matchup with the Panthers in Week 7.