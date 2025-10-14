default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Smith was elevated to the active roster ahead of the team's 13-11 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, failing to record any stats while playing 12 snaps with the special-teams unit. With fellow wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) expected to miss a couple weeks, it's possible that Smith could be elevated again for New York's matchup with the Panthers in Week 7.

More News