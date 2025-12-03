Rice signed with the Raiders' practice squad Wednesday.

The 2024 seventh-round pick from USC was cut from the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday but has already found a new home in Las Vegas. Rice's last in-game action came with the Chargers in 2024, when he played 13 total snaps (three on offense, 10 on special teams) and failed to record a stat across three contests. Now with the Raiders, he could be elevated to the active roster if Dont'e Thornton (concussion) is unable to play in the Week 14 matchup against the Broncos.