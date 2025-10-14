The Colts signed Rypien to their practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rypien was with Minnesota during training camp, but he was cut in late August and subsequently joined Cincinnati's practice squad. The veteran QB was signed to the Bengals' active roster after Joe Burrow (toe) went on IR in mid-September, but Rypien got into just one game with the Bengals, playing three offensive snaps without attempting a pass in Week 3. Rypien then was released by Cincinnati after the team acquired Joe Flacco in a trade. The Colts had a need for QB depth after placing Anthony Richardson (eye) on injured reserve Monday, though it will likely be Riley Leondard who steps in as Daniel Jones' backup this Sunday against the Chargers.