Rypien was released from the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The Buccaneers have Baker Mayfield and Jalon Daniels on the depth chart, and Easton Stick occupies a spot on the practice squad. As a result, Rypien's services were no longer needed. The 30-year-old has appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Broncos, Rams and Bengals throughout his career, throwing for 950 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions off 98-for-168 passing. While Rypien hasn't been the most productive signal-caller, his experience could earn him another opportunity with another NFL team somewhere down the line.