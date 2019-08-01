Brian Burt: Waived by Oakland

Burt was waived by the Raiders on Thursday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Burt signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Fresno State, and will now look to catch on elsewhere in the league. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound will likely need to impress on special teams in order to carve out a depth role with another club.

