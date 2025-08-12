The Broncos activated Perry (undisclosed) from the active/PUP list Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Perry missed the first three-plus weeks of camp with an undisclosed injury, but he passed his physical Tuesday and can practice. With Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin and rookie Pat Bryant entrenched on the depth chart, Perry is behind the eight ball in the competition for a roster spot.