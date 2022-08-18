Turner missed practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Turner sat out practice for the second straight day Thursday. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Turner was excused Wednesday, but that it wasn't related to injury. After practice, Hackett stated that the veteran was getting extra treatment on his knee in order to get back to full speed. Turner began training camp on the active/PUP list after he was cut by Green Bay with a failed physical. As the offensive lineman continues to work his way back to full strength, he figures to compete for the starting right tackle job with Calvin Anderson.