Denver elevated Johnson from its practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Las Vegas, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of UCF was signed to Denver's practice squad in mid-October and will be active for his first NFL game in Week 11. Johnson flashed during training camp and caught four passes for 64 yards during the Broncos' preseason opener, but he suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team's final exhibition game. Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) have both been ruled out and Kendall Hinton (shoulder) is questionable, leaving Jalen Virgil, Montrell Washington and Johnson as the top healthy wideouts behind Courtland Sutton.