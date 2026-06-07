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Broncos' Caleb Lohner: Undergoes minor procedure

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lohner is expected to miss two weeks after undergoing a lower-body procedure, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Klis adds that it was a routine cleanup procedure and that Lohner will be fully ready for training camp. The second-year tight end spent his rookie season on the Broncos' practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. Lohner was lauded by Denver coach Sean Payton as a standout performer while participating in rookie minicamp this May, and he'll look to impress once again when he's healthy this offseason.

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