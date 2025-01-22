Key finished the 2024 regular season with 33 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 17 games.

Key appeared in one regular-season game in 2023 while spending most of the year on the Broncos' practice squad. He made Denver's 53-man roster at the end of training camp, splitt his 496 snaps evenly between defense (240) and special teams (256) and even started at safety in Week 9 and 11. Key will likely remain in a backup role at safety behind Brandon Jones and P.J. Locke for the 2025 campaign.