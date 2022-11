Dulcich caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Panthers.

Dulcich showed promise in his first three appearances after debuting in Week 6, accumulating 182 receiving yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. The rookie tight end has cooled off in three games since, failing to jump-start a sputtering Broncos offense while turning 12 targets into just 52 yards. Dulcich will look to get back on track against the Ravens in Week 13.