Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Practices again Wednesday

Dobbins, who was forced out of Monday's practice with a soft-tissue injury, was present for Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Dobbins went through individual drills during Tuesday's session, and his continued presence on the field a day later is a good sign ahead of Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons. That said, we'd be surprised to see the running back get any reps in that contest given his recent injury, and if he ends up being held out, his next chance to see game action will occur Aug. 21 against Green Bay.