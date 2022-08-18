Johnson will start for the Broncos on Saturday in their preseason contest with the Bills, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Johnson drew the start last Saturday as well, completing 16 of 23 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. With Russell Wilson locked in as the starter and sitting for all preseasons games, Johnson is competing with Brett Rypien for backup duties. Between the starting gig Saturday, and his performance last week, the 36-year-old veteran appears to have an edge on Rypien for that spot on the positional depth chart.