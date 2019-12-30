Play

Muhammad signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 25-year-old spent the 2019 campaign on Denver's practice squad and stick with the team for the start of the offseason. Muhammad has yet to make his NFL debut since being drafted in the seventh round by the Titans in 2017.

