The Broncos waived Muhammad on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Despite spending the 2019 season on the Broncos' practice squad, Muhammad wasn't able to stick with the team for 2020. The 2017 seventh-round pick still hasn't made his NFL debut since initially being selected by the Titans.
