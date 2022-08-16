Hamler (knee) won't practice Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Coming back from an ACL tear suffered Week 3 last year, Hamler came off the PUP list Aug. 1 and hasn't yet taken part in a full-speed, 11-on-11 practice. It's unclear if he'll make an appearance this preseason, but his fantasy value nonetheless has increased since the start of camp on account of Tim Patrick's torn ACL. If Hamler isn't ready for the season opener, Kendall Hinton and Montrell Washington would be among the options to serve as Denver's No. 3 receiver. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are locked in for the top two spots to start the season.