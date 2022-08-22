Hamler (knee) is practicing Monday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Hamler was activated from the PUP list Aug. 1 but hadn't actually practiced until Monday. He now has nearly three weeks to ramp up before the season opener, with his availability taking on added importance after fellow Broncos wideout Tim Patrick suffered an ACL tear (the same injury Hamler is returning from) early in training camp. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Hamler may play in the Broncos' final preseason game this Saturday against Denver, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.