The Broncos and Hamler (pectoral) agreed Friday on a slight contract restructure, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hamler and Denver have agreed to adjust the final year of his rookie deal, adding $417,000 in incentives and a team-friendly IR clause while leaving the base salary of $1.58 million intact. The 2020 second-round pick has appeared in just three and seven contests in the last two seasons, respectively, and he's currently targeting training camp as a return date form his pectoral injury. Once healthy, Hamler will face competition from Marvin Mims for a role behind Marvin Mims behind starting wideouts Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.