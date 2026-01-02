Adkins (knee) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.

Adkins was able to log a full practice after opening the week as a limited participant Wednesday, moving past the knee injury that forced him to miss the team's Week 17 win over the Chiefs. The tight end will likely operate in his traditional depth role behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman in Sunday's matchup with the Chargers.