Taylor has entered the league's concussion protocol and will not return to Friday's preseason game against the Vikings, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Taylor appeared to sustain the injury while making a tackle. He was able to walk off the field under his own power before being taken to the locker room, where medical staff diagnosed the 27-year-old with a concussion that will keep him sidelined for the rest of Friday's exhibition contest. Taylor will finish his outing with one assisted tackle.