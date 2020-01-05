Broncos' Tim Patrick: Ends year with 16 catches
Patrick caught 16 of 31 passes for 218 yards during an injury-shortened 2019 season.
Patrick injured his hand early in Week 1's loss in Oakland and didn't return to action until Week 11 in Minnesota. He never came close to the 77 yards he picked up in that game. Patrick was useful on third down, using his big frame to shield defenders and pick up first downs. He did not emerge as a consistent threat opposite Courtland Sutton, however, and will likely be met with some additional competition on the depth chart in 2020 should he return as an exclusive-rights free agent. Assuming Denver adds to the receivers room during the offseason, Patrick figures to be a down-roster receiver and special-teams ace in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.