Patrick caught 16 of 31 passes for 218 yards during an injury-shortened 2019 season.

Patrick injured his hand early in Week 1's loss in Oakland and didn't return to action until Week 11 in Minnesota. He never came close to the 77 yards he picked up in that game. Patrick was useful on third down, using his big frame to shield defenders and pick up first downs. He did not emerge as a consistent threat opposite Courtland Sutton, however, and will likely be met with some additional competition on the depth chart in 2020 should he return as an exclusive-rights free agent. Assuming Denver adds to the receivers room during the offseason, Patrick figures to be a down-roster receiver and special-teams ace in 2020.

