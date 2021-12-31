Head coach Vic Fangio said that Patrick (illness) and none of the other Denver players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Tuesday will be available for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Among the 14 players currently on the COVID-19 list, Fangio is leaving the door open for only linebacker Andre Mintze and defensive lineman Mike Purcell -- who were deactivated Monday -- to return this weekend. Patrick is among the 12 other Denver players who will sit out the Week 17 due to virus-related protocols, along with fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy. With Patrick and Jeudy sidelined and Courtland Sutton (illness) listed as questionable but at risk of sitting out Sunday, Denver could be down to Kendall Hinton, Diontae Spencer and practice-squad call-ups Travis Fulgham and Seth Williams as its options at receiver this weekend.