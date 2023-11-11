The Browns elevated Watkins to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watkins has spent the season on the Browns' practice squad after being cut by the team ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. He's bounced around other practice squads the last two seasons and has not had the opportunity to suit up for a regular season game. That could change Sunday with wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and David Bell (knee) both out for Week 10.