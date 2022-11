York converted one of two field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Bills in Week 11.

York had a 34-yard attempt blocked, the third time in four weeks a field goal was tipped. He leads all kickers with three attempts blocked, which may be an issue the Browns want to investigate. The team may want to determine if there are protection issues on the line, or if York's trajectory is contributing to the blocks. He's also had tries from 53 and 60 yards blocked.