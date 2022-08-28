York connected on two of three field-goal attempts in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago.

York has been wowing onlookers during training camp and did nothing to diminish his believers Saturday. He was successful on kicks from 57 and 46 yards. The rookie's lone miss was wide left from 58 yards out. "I just didn't attack the ball enough," he told George M. Thomas of the Akron Beacon Journal regarding the missed kick. York has been successful from 50 and 57 yards during preseason action, and his two misses were from 55 and 58 yards. the fourth-round draft pick could be a fantasy asset this season, as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has no qualms about sending him out for long-distance attempts.