York converted his lone field-goal attempt and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 24-10 win over Washington in Week 17.

York gave the Browns a 3-0 first-quarter lead when he buried a 37-yarder. Later in the quarter, he booted a chip shot from 25 yards, but Washington was offside on the play. That prompted head head coach Kevin Stefanski to bring the offense back to go for it on 4th-and goal from the 3-yard line, but Washington stopped them on downs.