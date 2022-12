York converted his lone field-goal attempt and extra-point try in Saturday's 17-10 loss to New Orleans.

York connected from 30 yards but was not given a shot at longer kicks on a brutally cold day with significant wind in Cleveland. Two drives ended on the Saints' side of the field, but attempts would have been from 59 and 60 yards. The Browns have averaged 11 points over the last three games, which suggests York is not a good option for fantasy teams still in the hunt.