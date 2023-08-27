Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Sunday that he has not committed to York being the starting kicker for Week 1, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Stefanski reiterated that the discussions have been internal and that York is "really talented." The 2022 fourth-round pick out of LSU has struggled in the preseason, going just 4-for-8 on field goal tries in four games but has converted on all eight extra-point attempts. The Browns opted to not bring in another kicker during training camp, but with York's preseason performance, they could change course and bring in some competition ahead of their season opener against the Bengals on Sept. 10.