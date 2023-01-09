York did not attempt a field goal and converted both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 18.

York had a quiet finale but finished the season on a high note, making all eight kicks over the final three weeks. It was an uneven season for the rookie, who became a legend in training but made just 75 percent (24 of 32) of field-goal attempts. The Browns spent fourth-round draft capital on the LSU product, and while he may not have solidified the kicking game as envisioned, York was the least of the team's issues in 2022. They expect him to be their kicker in 2023.