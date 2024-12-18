Tillman (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tillman has missed Cleveland's past three games, and while Wednesday's limited session was a step in the right direction, he has yet to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, per Cabot. Coach Kevin Stefanski expressed optimism Monday regarding Tillman's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bengals, but even if Tillman returns, the 2023 third-round draft pick would be tough to trust in fantasy with the Browns shifting to Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center.