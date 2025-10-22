Njoku (knee) is in line to return to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku seems to have a fair chance at returning to action Sunday on the road against New England, after coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he remains "day-to-day." The veteran tight end is recovering from a knee injury sustained Week 6, and he didn't practice at all prior to being ruled out for Week 7. As such, he might need to resume practicing in full before being cleared to return to the lineup.