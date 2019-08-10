Browns' Demetrius Harris: Dealing with concussion
Harris returned to practice Saturday after sitting out due to a concussion, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
During the Browns' final practice of July, Harris took his time getting to his feet and hasn't practiced in the interim. The nature of the injury wasn't known until his return, but the concussion protocol does allow players to take part in portions of practice before passing the final test with an independent neurologist. Harris has a week to regain his health before the Browns' next preseason game Aug. 17 at Indianapolis, so there's a decent chance he'll be available.
