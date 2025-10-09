Ward (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward was limited in practice Wednesday, but he now looks fully healthy and ready to rock for Sunday's road matchup against the Steelers. Barring any setbacks, expect Ward to handle his usual starting role versus Pittsburgh. Tyson Campbell, who the Browns acquired Thursday in a trade package that sent Greg Newsome (hamstring) to Jacksonville, figures to immediately join Ward as a top outside cornerback.