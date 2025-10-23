Ward (hip) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward was limited in practice due to a hip issue Wednesday, but it now appears he's ready to head into Sunday's road contest against the Patriots without carrying an injury designation. He's dealt with what seems to be a recurring hip issue since early October, though he managed to fade the injury report ahead of Cleveland's win over the Dolphins in Week 7.