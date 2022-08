Ward (foot) was activated off the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward started training camp on the active/PUP list, but as expected, he's still in line to be fully healthy by the regular season. The defensive back has already been spotted walking through various drills and sprinting off to the side of practice, so he shouldn't need to long of a ramp up period before returning to game action.