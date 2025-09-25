Ward (shoulder/toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward opened the week with a DNP, though he's been working through multiple injuries to start the season, so his limited session Thursday is likely a result of load-management. He should avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's road game against the Lions with a full practice Friday. Ward has eight tackles (six solo) and two pass defenses through the first three games of the regular season.