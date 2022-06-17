Ward (ankle/foot) should be good to go for the start of training camp, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Ward left Thursday's practice after suffering a lower-leg injury, but the issue appears to be minor. The 2018 first-round pick recently signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension after posting 43 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions over 15 starts last season.

