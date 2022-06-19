Wards underwent an MRI and X-rays after sustaining a foot injury during Thursday's minicamp practice, but the tests revealed no serious structural damage, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Ward signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension in April after posting 43 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions across 15 starts last season. Despite the injury scare, the 2018 first-round pick should be good to go for the start of training camp -- July 27 -- and is poised to play a key role in Cleveland's secondary in 2022.