Wards underwent an MRI and X-rays after sustaining a foot injury during Thursday's minicamp practice, but the tests revealed no serious structural damage, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Ward signed a five-year, $100.5 million extension in April after posting 43 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions across 15 starts last season. Despite the injury scare, the 2018 first-round pick should be good to go for the start of training camp -- July 27 -- and is poised to play a key role in Cleveland's secondary in 2022.
More News
-
Browns' Denzel Ward: Should be back for training camp•
-
Browns' Denzel Ward: Exits practice early•
-
Browns' Denzel Ward: Sets CB record with new contract•
-
Browns' Denzel Ward: Activated off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Browns' Denzel Ward: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Browns' Denzel Ward: Receives questionable tag•