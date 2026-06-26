Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Competing for depth role

Gabriel, who "had a very nice spring," per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, approaches the training camp competing for a depth role behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

While the signal-caller competition between Watson and Sanders was a top story line during Browns' offseason program, Gabriel -- who started six games a rookie -- and 2026 sixth-rounder Taylen Green are also still in the mix at the position. For now, it appears as though Gabriel and Green are slated for compete for the No. 3 QB job this summer, though injuries or even an unexpected transaction in the future could alter that context.