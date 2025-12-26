Gabriel (shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Gabriel is a late addition to Cleveland's injury report, a seeming indication that he injured his left shoulder during Friday's practice. In the event that Gabriel isn't cleared for Saturday's divisional matchup against Pittsburgh, Bailey Zappe will stand to be elevated from the practice squad in order to operate as the backup to starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.