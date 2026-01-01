Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gabriel (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Gabriel was inactive for the Browns' Week 17 win over the Steelers due to a shoulder injury. The rookie QB's ability to practice in full Thursday means he should be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals, when he'll serve as the Browns' backup behind Shedeur Sanders.
