Browns' Dillon Gabriel: Inactive for Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gabriel (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Gabriel finds himself inactive for the first time this season, and his shoulder injury appears to be severe enough to prevent him from backing up fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders in Sunday's contest. Bailey Zappe will serve as Sanders' understudy this week.
