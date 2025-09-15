Gabriel completed three of three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-17 loss to Baltimore in Week 2.

The Browns' offense stumbled for a second consecutive week, and starting quarterback Joe Flacco was eventually removed late in the fourth quarter with the Ravens up by 31 points. Gabriel entered for the Browns' final possession, which ended with the rookie quarterback's eight-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Dylan Sampson. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told Zac Jackson of The Athletic that he's not considering a quarterback change. And that could be the case in September, but the Browns' 0-2 start could snowball and playing a 40-year-old quarterback may not be the best path forward for the franchise.