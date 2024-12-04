Moore (shoulder) was estimated as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

The Browns listed Moore with a shoulder injury for Week 12 but not Week 13, and he continued riding the Jameis Winston wave with season highs for receiving yards (111) and targets (14) in a 41-32 loss at Denver on Sunday. Moore is averaging 5.6 catches for 62.2 yards on 9.6 targets in Winston's starts, albeit with just one TD in five games. Week 14 could be another busy one for Moore and Jerry Jeudy, especially if fellow wideout Cedric Tillman missed a second straight game in concussion protocol (Tillman was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough).