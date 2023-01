Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Anthony Poisal of the team's official site reports.

Thomas will now miss his fifth game in the last nine weeks as a result of a foot issue. While the rookie hasn't maintained any on-the-field consistency this year, Alex Wright and Chase Winovich are both slated to continue operating as rotational pieces on Cleveland's defensive line behind starters Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday.